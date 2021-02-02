Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $361,659.62 and $574.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

