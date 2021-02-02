CryptoAds Marketplace Price Reaches $0.0112 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $159,275.70 and approximately $109,414.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00047519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00138481 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00065783 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00245291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00061950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00036340 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

