CryptoBonusMiles Trading Up 52.1% Over Last 7 Days (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 52.1% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $145,487.85 and $2,436.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CBM is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

