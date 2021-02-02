Cryptobuyer Market Capitalization Hits $778,787.16 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $778,787.16 and approximately $2,178.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptobuyer token can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00065489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.19 or 0.00831275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00046917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.47 or 0.04683942 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00034759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer is a token. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,272,664 tokens. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.