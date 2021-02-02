CryptoFranc (XCHF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $47,485.00

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00003171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $47,485.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.59 or 0.00838580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.99 or 0.04788487 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014928 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

XCHF is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

CryptoFranc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

