CryptoPing Trading 29.1% Lower Over Last Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $85,469.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00047794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00140499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00065825 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00247458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00062689 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00036877 BTC.

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

