CryptoVerificationCoin Price Up 4.6% This Week (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $140,899.87 and $1.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

CryptoVerificationCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

