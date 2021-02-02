CSFB Cuts Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$42.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its target price reduced by analysts at CSFB from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.90.

Shares of TSE EDV traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$27.15. 336,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,901. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.68 and a 12 month high of C$39.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The company has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of -47.99.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$641.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$565.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.0799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

