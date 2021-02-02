CSFB Cuts Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$42.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its target price reduced by analysts at CSFB from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.70% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.90.
Shares of TSE EDV traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$27.15. 336,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,901. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.68 and a 12 month high of C$39.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The company has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of -47.99.
In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.
Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.
