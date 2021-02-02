CTS (CTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CTS (NYSE:CTS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CTS opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. CTS has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Get CTS alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.