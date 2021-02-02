Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) (LON:CBP) Trading Down 1.7%

Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) (LON:CBP)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 229 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 227 ($2.97). Approximately 9,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 55,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($3.02).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 226.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.09, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46.

Get Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) alerts:

In other news, insider William Arthur Self sold 34,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63), for a total value of £69,005.31 ($90,155.88).

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. It also offers financial, legal, and property valuation services. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.