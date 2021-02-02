CVCoin (CVN) Achieves Market Cap of $188,911.81

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 31.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $188,911.81 and approximately $597.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 90.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00137973 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065438 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00244243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00036324 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

