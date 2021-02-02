CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Violich Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.4% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.32. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

