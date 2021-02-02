Cwm LLC Acquires 7,067 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.08% of LTC Properties worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTC. Berenberg Bank cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.