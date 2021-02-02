Cwm LLC Buys 5,027 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.10% of AMERISAFE worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 31.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 417,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 100,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,001,000 after acquiring an additional 87,739 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75,196 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 81.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 213.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $97,045.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.01. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $80.65.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

