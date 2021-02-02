Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,791 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $8,603,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Starbucks by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.11. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 128.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

