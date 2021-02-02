Cwm LLC Grows Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth $310,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth $8,537,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 718.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 65.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,400.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $252,612.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,711.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,335 shares of company stock valued at $402,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

SMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Standard Motor Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.