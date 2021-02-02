Cwm LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.10% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 70.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $37.47.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $499,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,853,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,006,077.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

