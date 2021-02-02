Cwm LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

SLV stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

