Cwm LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,516,000 after buying an additional 135,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,681,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,225,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after buying an additional 66,578 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,843,000 after buying an additional 116,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cummins by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,624,000 after buying an additional 92,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $232.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.51 and a 200 day moving average of $218.64. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $254.13.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.30.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

