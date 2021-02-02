Cwm LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 650 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.97 per share, with a total value of $45,480.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg acquired 800 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.65 per share, with a total value of $59,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

SAFT stock opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.40. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.29.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

