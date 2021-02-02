Cwm LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

FSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.