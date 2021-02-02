Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.28.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

