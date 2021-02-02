Cwm LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newlight Partners LP purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,682,910,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $196,466,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $50,825,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $42,691,000. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $32,064,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500 in the last 90 days. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.73.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

OSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

