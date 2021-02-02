Cwm LLC Purchases 4,712 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

