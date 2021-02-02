Cwm LLC Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.23% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAAU. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 528,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 83,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Courage Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Courage Capital Management LLC now owns 95,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AAAU stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

