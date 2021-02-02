Cwm LLC Raises Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.09% of Weis Markets worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Weis Markets by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 36.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 6.4% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 39.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets stock opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.10.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.