Cwm LLC Sells 1,934 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $157.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 127.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $177.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.60.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $601,160.00. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $4,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,034,680.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,740 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,882. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

