Cwm LLC Sells 3,148 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 719,398 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $109,683,000 after purchasing an additional 465,546 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $161.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.96 and its 200 day moving average is $130.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.62.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

