Cwm LLC Sells 578 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $515.47 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $487.02 and its 200-day moving average is $454.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $204.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.26 by $0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

