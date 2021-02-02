Cwm LLC Sells 7,628 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of MO opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

