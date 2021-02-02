CyberVein Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. CyberVein has a market cap of $94.26 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

