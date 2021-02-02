Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Up 11.8%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s stock price traded up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.61. 780,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 264,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $122.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.20.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,322.42% and a negative return on equity of 105.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

In other Cyclerion Therapeutics news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 20,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $60,522.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andreas Busch acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $316,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of various treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its product candidates include Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and IW-6463, an orally administered central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, which is in Phase I trials for neurodegenerative diseases.

