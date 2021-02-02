Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) shot up 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.43. 559,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,203,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26.

In other Cyclo Therapeutics news, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Also, Director Markus Sieger bought 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,133.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

