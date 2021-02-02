Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) shot up 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.43. 559,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,203,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26.
Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTH)
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.
