CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Shares Down 7%

Shares of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) fell 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.65. 7,799,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 4,544,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytoDyn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of -0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,104,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $5,822,290.73. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)

CytoDyn Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb extension study for HIV as monotherapy, rollover study for HIV as a combination therapy, Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV, Phase Ib/II trial for triple-negative breast cancer, and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

