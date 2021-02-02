Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Up 9%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) shot up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $22.01. 725,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 870,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $7,757,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $240,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 489,311 shares of company stock worth $8,874,947. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 375,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 235,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

