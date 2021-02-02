DAD Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One DAD token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $22.92 million and $488,530.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.16 or 0.00846278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00047313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.51 or 0.04834724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00034994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014483 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

