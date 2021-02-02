DAEX (DAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 55% higher against the US dollar. One DAEX token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. DAEX has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $23,210.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00065906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.13 or 0.00828340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.40 or 0.04989212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014659 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

