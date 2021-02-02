Dai Market Capitalization Hits $1.68 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $280.68 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.09 or 0.00825109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00048072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.94 or 0.04877400 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00036506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019416 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,679,141,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,679,141,513 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

