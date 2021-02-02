Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Trading Up 0.5%

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.66. Approximately 19,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 22,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DWAHY)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

