Dana Rao Sells 2,681 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $14.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $484.93. 3,017,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,777. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,174,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,087,681,000 after purchasing an additional 55,183 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Adobe by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 935,923 shares of the software company’s stock worth $468,073,000 after purchasing an additional 160,346 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Adobe by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 43,882 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

