DAOBet One Day Volume Tops $40.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 31% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $40.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,766.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.70 or 0.01198623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.59 or 0.00504922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00036336 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

