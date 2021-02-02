DAOstack Hits Market Capitalization of $3.48 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.48 million and $51,238.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,163.63 or 1.00054409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00025063 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00030246 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000271 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000240 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

