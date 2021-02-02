DATA (DTA) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. DATA has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and $209,249.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00065499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.29 or 0.00831515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00046394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.71 or 0.04600929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00035028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

