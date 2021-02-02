DATA (DTA) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. DATA has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $219,884.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded up 34.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00066790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.57 or 0.00828883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.47 or 0.04652440 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014809 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DTA is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

