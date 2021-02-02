Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Short Interest Update

Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of TTMZF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Datable Technology has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -3.18.

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers PlatformÂ³, a software as a service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and special offers on the mobile phone.

