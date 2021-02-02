Datum (DAT) Market Cap Achieves $777,579.02

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $777,579.02 and approximately $116,194.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.00 or 0.00829347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00048627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,644.69 or 0.04719842 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00036204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00014963 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum (DAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

