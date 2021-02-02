Datum Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $791,947.08 and $49,521.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 37% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.09 or 0.00839577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00047628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.51 or 0.04706689 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00035848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020071 BTC.

Datum Profile

DAT is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

