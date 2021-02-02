DAV Coin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. DAV Coin has a market cap of $371,218.06 and approximately $227,821.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.28 or 0.00402572 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00054502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,875.46 or 1.00083891 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00025921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a token. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

