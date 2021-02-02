Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 11,540 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 867.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Clorox news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,958 shares of company stock valued at $98,873,269 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox stock traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.05. 39,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.74. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $154.88 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

