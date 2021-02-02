Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 5,564 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at $723,057,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,391 shares of company stock worth $5,070,804. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.99. 9,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $155.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

